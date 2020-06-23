UrduPoint.com
152,383 Beneficiaries Benefited With EECP In Rawalpindi

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:27 PM

Around 152,383 persons have received cash amoujnat of Rs 12,000 each here in Rawalpindi district under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme (EECP) launched to provide financial assistance to the deserving families

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration has provided cash amounting to Rs 1828.596 million to 152,383 persons in seven tehsils of the district under the programme.

He said, 26 centers were set up for Rawalpindi district including Tehsil Gujar Khan, Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan and Kotli Sattian.

He said, the poor families received cash from 26 points in Rawalpindi district affected by the lockdown.

He informed that 14 centers were set up in Rawalpindi city, two in Gujar Khan, three in Murree, two in Kallar Syedan, one each in Kahuta, Taxila, Wah Cantonment, Kotli Sattian and Karor.

The safety and security of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash beneficiaries arriving to collect cash assistance is the top priority of the government, he said adding, to ensure coronavirus protective measures during payment operations, special disbursement arrangements were put in place in close coordination with the authorities concerned.

Ehsaas had initiated the cash stipend payments to provide instant relief to the daily wagers whose livelihoods werebadly affected. This assistance was meant to help them buy ration, he added.

