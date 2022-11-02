MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 1526 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout south Punjab during the month of October, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.9 million electricity units. A sum of over Rs 41 million fine was imposed on them, while FIRs were registered against 275 of them over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loops in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash, the official concluded.