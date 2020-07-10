UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

152.759 B Has Disbursed In 12,623,546 Lockdown Affected People Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Initiative

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:36 PM

152.759 b has disbursed in 12,623,546 lockdown affected people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative

As many as Rs152.759 billion has been disbursed among 12,623,546 lockdown affected people under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as Rs152.759 billion has been disbursed among 12,623,546 lockdown affected people under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative.

Under the initiative, each affected family was distributed cash amount of Rs12,000. The payment process under the different categories of the initiative was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received on Friday, July 10, a total of Rs69.154 billion has been disbursed among 5,714,037 deserving families in Punjab while Rs45.330 billion has been disbursed among 3,758,781 families in Sindh. Rs26.160 billion has been disbursed among 2,154,768 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Rs7.704 billion has been disbursed among 634,154 people in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs2.507 billion have been distributed among 205,180 people while Rs1.103 billion has been distributed among 90,234 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs0.802 billion has been disbursed among 66,392 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

A web portal to verify the eligibility for financial assistance under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative has been formally launched on Tuesday to facilitate the applicants.

The people who registered through 8171 or Prime Minister Labour Portal can find their eligibility by entering their computerized national identity card number.

The link to the portal is; https://ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaasTracking/ Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar has also released an instructional video on twitter to brief about characteristics of Ehsas Langar and Panahgah app.

This newly launched app carries information about all the Langar and Panahgahs established in various parts of the country.

The volunteers, users and social protection institutions can register themselves on this app.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Twitter Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Family All Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

3 hours ago

18 new Corona positive cases diagnosed in Tharpark ..

5 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at isolated plac ..

5 minutes ago

India can strike AJK in frustration: AJK President ..

5 minutes ago

CTF playing crucial role in making federal capital ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.