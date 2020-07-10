152.759 b has disbursed in 12,623,546 lockdown affected people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative

As many as Rs152.759 billion has been disbursed among 12,623,546 lockdown affected people under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as Rs152.759 billion has been disbursed among 12,623,546 lockdown affected people under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative.

Under the initiative, each affected family was distributed cash amount of Rs12,000. The payment process under the different categories of the initiative was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received on Friday, July 10, a total of Rs69.154 billion has been disbursed among 5,714,037 deserving families in Punjab while Rs45.330 billion has been disbursed among 3,758,781 families in Sindh. Rs26.160 billion has been disbursed among 2,154,768 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Rs7.704 billion has been disbursed among 634,154 people in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs2.507 billion have been distributed among 205,180 people while Rs1.103 billion has been distributed among 90,234 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs0.802 billion has been disbursed among 66,392 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

A web portal to verify the eligibility for financial assistance under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative has been formally launched on Tuesday to facilitate the applicants.

The people who registered through 8171 or Prime Minister Labour Portal can find their eligibility by entering their computerized national identity card number.

The link to the portal is; https://ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaasTracking/ Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar has also released an instructional video on twitter to brief about characteristics of Ehsas Langar and Panahgah app.

This newly launched app carries information about all the Langar and Panahgahs established in various parts of the country.

The volunteers, users and social protection institutions can register themselves on this app.