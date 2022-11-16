UrduPoint.com

153 Cops Reshuffled

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 07:16 PM

153 cops reshuffled

Acting City Police Officer (CPO) Abdullah Ahmad has reshuffled 153 cops to improve performance of police department in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Acting City Police Officer (CPO) Abdullah Ahmad has reshuffled 153 cops to improve performance of police department in Faisalabad.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Sub Inspector (SI) Shehzad, Incharge Investigation Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station was transferred and directed to immediately report to Police Lines whereas Inspector Waseem was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as Incharge CIA Lyallpur Division.

Similarly, SI Zubair Khalid was transferred from General Duty CIA and appointed as Incharge CIA Madina Town Division. As many as 150 constables were transferred and posted in various police stations and police posts of the district, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station CIA From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan must face transparent probe for selling ..

Imran Khan must face transparent probe for selling Toshakhana gift: Khawaja Muha ..

26 seconds ago
 Turkey Hopes to Develop Road Map for Russian Gas H ..

Turkey Hopes to Develop Road Map for Russian Gas Hub by Year-End - Energy Minist ..

29 seconds ago
 Iran Releases 2 Greek Tankers Seized in May - Gree ..

Iran Releases 2 Greek Tankers Seized in May - Greek Shipping Minister

35 seconds ago
 WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace ..

WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace deal enters Tigray

4 minutes ago
 FIRs registered against two Gutka sellers over PFA ..

FIRs registered against two Gutka sellers over PFA act violations

4 minutes ago
 KP CM inaugurates development projects in Timargar ..

KP CM inaugurates development projects in Timargarh, Bajaur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.