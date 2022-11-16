153 cops reshuffled

Acting City Police Officer (CPO) Abdullah Ahmad has reshuffled 153 cops to improve performance of police department in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Acting City Police Officer (CPO) Abdullah Ahmad has reshuffled 153 cops to improve performance of police department in Faisalabad.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Sub Inspector (SI) Shehzad, Incharge Investigation Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station was transferred and directed to immediately report to Police Lines whereas Inspector Waseem was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as Incharge CIA Lyallpur Division.

Similarly, SI Zubair Khalid was transferred from General Duty CIA and appointed as Incharge CIA Madina Town Division. As many as 150 constables were transferred and posted in various police stations and police posts of the district, he added.