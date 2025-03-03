Open Menu

153-day Closure Of Tall-Parachinar Road Paralyzes Local Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM

153-day closure of Tall-Parachinar Road paralyzes local life

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The closure of main Tall-Parachinar Highway for the last 153 days has significantly increased the difficulties of the locals.

The KP government's effort to reopen the road has so far proved fruitless, prompting widespread protests in Parachinar.

According to the district administration and locals, the prolonged closure of the highway has led to severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicines, making life extremely difficult for the dwellers.

As the holy month of Ramadan continues, citizens are struggling to find basic necessities, yet the provincial government has not taken effective action to resolve the crisis.

In response to the worsening situation, residents of Parachinar have staged protests at various locations, demanding immediate relief. Many have expressed their distress, stating that the lack of food has forced them to survive on marec water during Sehar and Iftar. Additionally, power outages in Parachinar and surrounding areas during Sehar have further compounded the hardships faced by the locals.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

29 minutes ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

2 hours ago
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

3 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

3 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

3 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan