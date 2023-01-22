1.53 million children administered polio drops in 6 days: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Shaikh said that 1.53 million children up to the age of five years were administered polio drops during 6 days in district Faisalabad.

Presiding over a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Sunday, he said that anti polio teams remained active in the field and they dispensed polio drops to 55,183 children on 6th day of the campaign.

He appreciated the performance of anti polio teams and said the same spirit would be maintained in all drives.

District Health Officer Dr. Saqib Munir briefed the meeting about implementation on micro plan of anti polio campaign while Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Faisal Sultan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Kashif Mehmood Kamboh and representative of WHO were also present on the occasion.