153 Mourning Processions To Be Taken Out On Ashura Day In Faisalabad

Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:18 PM

As many as 153 mourning processions and 25 big majalis would be held in the district on Ashura Day, Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 153 mourning processions and 25 big majalis would be held in the district on Ashura Day, Thursday.

The main mourning procession would be taken from Imam Bargah Jafariyya at 8:00 am which would conclude at Narwala Chowk after marching through Bhowana Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Kutchery Bazaar, Gol Kutchery Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Chowk Clock Tower again, Aminpur Bazaar and Kotwali Chowk at evening.

Small tazia and models of Zuljinnah processions were also emerged from Sitiana Road, Jaranwala Road, Chowk Clock Tower, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other parts of the city.

Police have made foolproof security arrangements to cope with any untoward incidenton Ashura Day.

