153 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 153 pilferers in the South Punjab on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 153 pilferers in the South Punjab on Thursday.

The Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 179,000 units, the spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.0 million was imposed as fine on the pilferers while two FIRs was registered against them involved in meter tampering.