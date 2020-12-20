153 tested positive for COVID-19 in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 153 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last one week.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Chief Executive officer Health Dr. Rai Samiullah said the total number of active corona cases had reached 435 while the death toll was recorded as 80.

Since March 2020, total 10 patients died of virus in the district during the same period.

He said 2,541 coronavirus tests were conducted in the district during last week.

He said 1,889 patients had so far recovered from the infectious disease.

Dr Rai Samiullah said that 167 corona patients were in quarantine at their homes while44 were quarantined in isolation wards set up at DHQ Teaching hospital Sargodhaand TB hospital.