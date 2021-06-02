153 under trial women prisoners in province: KP Assembly told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Wednesday that there were 153 female prisoners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jails whose cases were under trial and 35 others were convicted.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Prison Shafi Ullah who was responding to a question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, told the house that provincial government has made amendments in prison law to facilitate female prisoners.

He said that male employees were not allowed to enter women prisoners section. He said that cold water, electric water cooler facilities have been provided to them.

Sewing, embroidery, handicrafts, religious education was also being given to them. Female psychiatrist was posted in many jails while sports facilities were also being provided to children of women prisoners in jails, he told.