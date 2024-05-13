1530 Liter Adulterated Milk Wasted
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Punjab Food Authority disposed of about 1530 liter adulterated milk after holding picket at eternal and external routes of the district, official spokesman said.
The food safety team checked as many as 20 vehicles carrying milk out of which seven stuffed with 1530 liter milk were proved having a good number of mixing by the lacto machine, it was said.
Owners of the vehicles on the move for supplying the adulterated milk at different points were imposed heavy fines as per the law.
DG PFA, Asim Javed said the traces of water and chemicals besides shortage of essential fats were discovered in the milk.
The entire stuff 'being taken away in the name of milk' was disposed of nearside of the road, he said and vowed that nobody would be allowed to play with lives of consumers.
He said milk is essential product to survive the living being but some nefarious elements are out and least cared about health of the people.
He termed the adulterates were criminals roaming free in society. He appealed the masses to cooperate with Punjab Food Authority to dispel activities of the adulteration mafia in their surrounding.
