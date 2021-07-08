UrduPoint.com
15,305 Get Help Thru Police Khidmat Counters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 15,305 persons have so far received help from khidmat counters set up in Allied and DHQ hospital by the police department.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that khidmat counters were set up in 2019 to facilitate injured citizens who needed medico-legal certificates.

Various facilities such as contact with Rescue-1122, counseling, guidance of injured persons, immediate medical checkup, provision of medical treatment, issuance of medico-legal certificates etc were being provided through khidmat centers.

