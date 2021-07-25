15,306 policemen perform duties on AJK election: Punjab IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that 15,306 police officers and 859 police mobiles were deployed in 835 polling stations having 1585 polling booths for Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) elections in Punjab.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that the whole process went peacefully with only minor altercations at seven polling stations.

The IGP added that the registration of FIRs (First Information Report) were under process against PML-N workers at Alipur Chatta District Gujranwala, and Police Station Tanda District Gujrat. He said that PML-N workers physically beaten up PTI workers in violation of election rules as well as creating law and order situation in the area.

Accused of Gujranwala incident had been arrested while the police also registered six FIRsfor display of weapons and arrested the accused, he informed the media.