15,350 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported; traders asked to follow SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :With an increase of 118 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of total has reached 15,350 including 13,974 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1,376 from other districts.

According to a daily situation report issued by the district administration here Tuesday said 13,884 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 649 were quarantined in isolation at homes.

"Presently 143 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 25 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,17 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 65 in Institute of Urology, 31 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 3 in Red Crescent Corona center and one in Attock Hospital and Hearts International Hospital each" he added.

The report defined that 11 patients were on the vent in critical condition, 44 stable, and 35 in moderate condition.

Meanwhile, the district administration Rawalpindi to control the spread of Corona has imposed smart lockdown in 15 areas of the district including ST no 4.Sadiqabad, ST no 27, Allama Iqbal Colony, Dhoke Paracha, CB 1231, Azizabad, St No2 to 7 Dhoke Chaudrain, Ahsan colony, Afshan colony, Misrial road, Gulrez Ph 5, Lalazar Tulsa road, Lehtrar road, Kotli Sattian, Lalarukh, Taxila, Bahria town Ph 8, Block A, Sattelite town, Khayban Sir Syed sector 2,4 and Muhalla Amarpura St,24,36 and 39 till March 23.

The Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the threat of increasing COVID-19 spread.

He asked the traders to ensure social distancing, use of masks, and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.