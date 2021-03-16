UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15,350 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported; Traders Asked To Follow SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

15,350 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported; traders asked to follow SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :With an increase of 118 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of total has reached 15,350 including 13,974 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1,376 from other districts.

According to a daily situation report issued by the district administration here Tuesday said 13,884 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 649 were quarantined in isolation at homes.

"Presently 143 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 25 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,17 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 65 in Institute of Urology, 31 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 3 in Red Crescent Corona center and one in Attock Hospital and Hearts International Hospital each" he added.

The report defined that 11 patients were on the vent in critical condition, 44 stable, and 35 in moderate condition.

Meanwhile, the district administration Rawalpindi to control the spread of Corona has imposed smart lockdown in 15 areas of the district including ST no 4.Sadiqabad, ST no 27, Allama Iqbal Colony, Dhoke Paracha, CB 1231, Azizabad, St No2 to 7 Dhoke Chaudrain, Ahsan colony, Afshan colony, Misrial road, Gulrez Ph 5, Lalazar Tulsa road, Lehtrar road, Kotli Sattian, Lalarukh, Taxila, Bahria town Ph 8, Block A, Sattelite town, Khayban Sir Syed sector 2,4 and Muhalla Amarpura St,24,36 and 39 till March 23.

The Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the threat of increasing COVID-19 spread.

He asked the traders to ensure social distancing, use of masks, and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Business Road Rawalpindi Tulsa Attock Kotli Taxila March Family From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif has security threats if he returns to ..

27 minutes ago

Secretary Forestry Wildlife & Fisheries paid visit ..

30 minutes ago

Get ready to get your hands on the fastest chargin ..

33 minutes ago

International Humanitarian Hackathon&#039;s finali ..

36 minutes ago

PM stresses for introducing track and trace system ..

42 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.