153.60 Kilograms Of Narcotics Smuggling Bid Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police foiled a bid to smuggle 153.60 tons of narcotics from Khyber Pukhtunkhawa to Punjab through the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway (M-1) on Tuesday and arrested two members of an interprovincial gang of narcotics smugglers.

Sources said that acting on a tip-off, patrolling staff of the National Highway and Motorway Police intercepted a car near the Chach interchange and, during the search, recovered 153.60 kilograms of narcotics, including 117.60 kilograms of hashish and 36 kilograms of opium.

Later, the suspects were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) police station at Attock for further legal action. huge consignment of narcotics from Peshawar to Rawalpindi.

