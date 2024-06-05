153.60 Kilograms Of Narcotics Smuggling Bid Foiled
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police foiled a bid to smuggle 153.60 tons of narcotics from Khyber Pukhtunkhawa to Punjab through the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway (M-1) on Tuesday and arrested two members of an interprovincial gang of narcotics smugglers.
Sources said that acting on a tip-off, patrolling staff of the National Highway and Motorway Police intercepted a car near the Chach interchange and, during the search, recovered 153.60 kilograms of narcotics, including 117.60 kilograms of hashish and 36 kilograms of opium.
Later, the suspects were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) police station at Attock for further legal action. huge consignment of narcotics from Peshawar to Rawalpindi.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union
FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters
18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens
ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition
AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet f ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP26 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan44 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone44 minutes ago
-
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal44 minutes ago
-
18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens44 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition44 minutes ago
-
Court awards death sentence in murder case1 hour ago
-
IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat1 hour ago
-
Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC1 hour ago
-
Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: CM Bugti1 hour ago
-
IHC raises objection on Rauf Hassan’s application1 hour ago