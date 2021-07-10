1538 water filtration plants to be installed across Punjab: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has said work is underway on the 1538 schemes of water filtration plants which had been approved for the entire province under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

Speaking during the question and answer session of the Punjab Assembly here on Friday, he said provision of clean drinking water was the top most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, adding that clean drinking water was vital to the health of the masses.

Replying to a question raised by MPA Manaazir Ranjha, Raja Basharat said that 38 FIRs had been registered against the gang making unknown calls to the citizens for ransom in Sargodha and other areas of the province.

He added that the gang's ringleader had been traced abroad and red warrants had been issued for his arrest while the identity cards of 21 accused of anonymous calls had also been blocked through modern technology.

Replying to another question, the law minister said that Punjab food Authority was taking stern action against the factories in Lahore producing ice from unhealthy water.

"Last month, 310 raids were conducted against such factories and were fined Rs 0.87 million." Replying to a query of the opposition MPA hailing from the PPP, the law minister said according to the investigations so far, former MPA Shahaan Hakimeen Malik was murdered by his nephew.

"I assure that Shahaan Malik's killers will be punished according to law.

After the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, the PPP had its own government for five years but the killers were not arrested and the PPP workers were still chanting slogans like ' Bibi hum sharminda haen, terey qatil zinda haen' (Bibi, we are ashamed. Your killers are alive).' However, he said, our government was trying as much as possible," he added. The law minister presented the annual reports of four Danish Schools and three Centers of Excellence and Punjab Stamps Amendment Bill 2021, in the assembly which were handed over to the concerned committees by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari seeking report on them within two months.

On completion of day's agenda, the chair adjourned the session till July 12 (Monday) at 2 p.m.