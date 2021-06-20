UrduPoint.com
'1538 Water Filtration Plants To Be Operational This Year', Says Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 36 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that 1538 water filtration plants under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will be installed in different provincial Constituencies to provide clean drinking water to the masses without discrimination.

Addressing a reception to provincial ministers and members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) at the Governor's House here on Sunday, he said 5.5 billion rupees will be spent on provision of clean drinking water in the first phase, adding that transparency is the core value of the project.

Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Noman Langrial, Hussain Bukhari, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Dr Akhtar Malik, Mian Khalid Mahmood, Fayyaz-ul- Hassan Chohan, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Ajmal Cheema, Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Khayal Ahmed Castro, Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai and a large number of MPAs were present on the occasion.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mazari and Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan were also in attendance.

"I, as Patron in Chief, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, am pleased to announce that the authority is ready to deliver after two years of hard work by civil servants as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan", he said, adding that it was a hard nut to crack to break the bureaucratic bottleneck to make the authority work.

Sarwar assured the parliamentarians that transparency will be ensured in these projects, adding that no cases of commission and omission will be possible in the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority under a vigilant system.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does not believe in temporary solutions to the clean drinking water issue in the province, adding that the authority is taking tangible steps to resolve the issue on permanent basis.

He further said filtration plants would be set up in all provincial constituencies of Punjab without any political discrimination and clean drinking water would be provided to the people in the constituencies of the members of the coalition as well as opposition parties.

The Governor Punjab said opposition's criticism of government's policies is their political compulsion but the public is well aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no personal agenda, adding that the government pursued development and prosperity of the country and no obstacle will be tolerated in safeguarding public interests.

The provincial ministers and MPAs appreciated Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar's efforts for the provision of potable water across Punjab under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

Earlier, Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed and Chief Executive Syed Zahid Aziz presented a detailed briefing on the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to the audience.

