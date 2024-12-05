154 Arrested In 149 Rape Cases By SSOIU In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Special Sexual offence Investigation Unit (SSOIU) teams have successfully apprehended 154 accused involved in 149 cases of sexual abuse during ongoing year.
A public relations officer told APP that SSOIU police teams utilized all scientific and technical resources and successfully apprehended 154 accused involved in 149 rape cases.
Senior police officers appreciated the performance of the police teams and emphasized that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad reviews Anti-Riot Unit, Safe City performance1 minute ago
-
APC expresses concerns over deteriorating law and order situation in KPK, demands KPK Govt performan ..1 minute ago
-
KP govt refusal to attend APC condemnable: Azma2 minutes ago
-
PD People's Poverty Reduction Program suspended for not providing Audit reports2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Uzbekistan calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif2 minutes ago
-
Man killed during cattle-theft bid11 minutes ago
-
35 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies11 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad organized Talent Festival 202412 minutes ago
-
Anti-corruption week activities held across Hazara division12 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi implement special traffic plan for inner city areas12 minutes ago
-
Earthquake felt in Punjab cities21 minutes ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench suspends ban on boating activities at Khanpur Dam22 minutes ago