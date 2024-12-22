Open Menu

154 Arrested In 149 Rape Cases By SSOIU In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Special Sexual offence Investigation Unit (SSOIU) teams have successfully apprehended 154 accused involved in 149 cases of sexual abuse during ongoing year.

A public relations officer told APP that SSOIU police teams utilized all scientific and technical resources and successfully apprehended 154 accused involved in 149 rape cases.

Senior police officers appreciated the performance of the police teams and emphasized that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

