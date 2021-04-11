UrduPoint.com
15,400 Applications Submitted At Police Welfare Center; 90 Percent Resolved

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 15,400 cops had submitted applications at Police Welfare Center, established here to provide relief to the police personnel and 90 percent issues of the cops have been resolved.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police Department on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas is making all out efforts to resolve issues of the cops, submit applications at Rawalpindi Police Welfare Center.

He informed that 15,400 cops had submitted applications at the center here for resolution of their departmental issues since August 2020, the center was established.

According to CPO, the constabulary is the real face of the police department which represents the police department by its words, deeds and conduct while performing its duties at offices, police stations, highways or other points.

In order to further enhance their performance, it was decided to set up Police Welfare Centre in the style of Police Service Centre to provide quick and expeditious relief to the police personnel regarding departmental issues as each application has to be solved within stipulated time frame, he added.

The CPO said that welfare of police personnel and enhancing their efficiency are top priorities of the department.

The Police Welfare Centre was activated here to provide relief to the cops and a large number of the issues of the cops who submitted applications at the center, had been resolved, he added.

The spokesman informed that the center is dealing with 12 main categories and 60 sub-categories including leave, GP Fund, Financial Assistance, Medical cases, appeals against departmental action, applications under IG Office welfare scheme, cases of salary, allowances, retirement, pension, seniority, promotion, clearance of dues under 'Shudaha' package, TA, DA and investigation bills etc.

The spokesman informed that the department had set up four counters at the center which received 15,400 applications so far since its inception, adding, the center was making efforts to provide relief to the cops within shortest possible time frame.

Police personnel have appreciated establishment of the center which is One Window Operation as they are getting immediate relief on the departmental issues under one roof.

The cops thanked the CPO for taking keen interest for providing relief to them.

