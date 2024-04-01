15,458 emergencies responded during Jan-March, Rescue-1122 report issued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) District Emergency Service has issued its first quarterly report 2024 showing that 15,458 out total of 1,04,140 calls received on the Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi helpline were related to accidents and emergencies.

These emergencies include road traffic accidents, fires eruption, crimes, drowning, building/room collapses, gas/cylinder explosions, medical problems and other miscellaneous incidents.

According to the report 14,307 people were timely rescued by 1123 out of 15458 emergencies. A total of 3,754 road traffic accidents, 404 fire incidents, 422 crime incidents were reported to Rescue 1122 while 07 reported incidents were related to building/room collapse, 01 drowning, 25 gas/cylinder explosions and 1508 miscellaneous incidents were reported in three months.