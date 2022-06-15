UrduPoint.com

154th Urs Celebrations Of Sufi Poet Qadir Bux Bedal Kicked Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

154th Urs celebrations of Sufi poet Qadir Bux Bedal kicked off

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Celebrations of renowned Sufi poet Qadir Bux Bedal Urs have started in Rohri near Sukkur amid tight security arrangementsA large number of people and devotees are visiting the shrine to attend Urs celebrations, carrying lamps in their hands and laid a floral wreath on the shrine of the Sufi saint, who spread the message of love, brotherhood and peace.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed said that the celebrations would continue till July 18 and announced public holiday in the district on the occasion of 154th annual Urs of Fakeer Qadir Bux Bedal.

Related Topics

Sukkur Rohri July Love

Recent Stories

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's d ..

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's dream

29 minutes ago
 Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and ..

Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and T20 rankings

40 minutes ago
 Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

2 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

2 hours ago
 Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.