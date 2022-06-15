154th Urs celebrations of Sufi poet Qadir Bux Bedal kicked off

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Celebrations of renowned Sufi poet Qadir Bux Bedal Urs have started in Rohri near Sukkur amid tight security arrangementsA large number of people and devotees are visiting the shrine to attend Urs celebrations, carrying lamps in their hands and laid a floral wreath on the shrine of the Sufi saint, who spread the message of love, brotherhood and peace.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed said that the celebrations would continue till July 18 and announced public holiday in the district on the occasion of 154th annual Urs of Fakeer Qadir Bux Bedal.