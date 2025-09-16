Open Menu

155 Candidates File Papers For 913 Vacacant Seats Of LG By-elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM

155 candidates file papers for 913 vacacant seats of LG by-elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A total of 155 candidates have filed nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections on 913 vacant local government seats across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Provincial Election Commissioner’s office, nomination papers were submitted for multiple categories, including 93 for general seats, seven for women’s reserved seats, 14 for labour/peasant seats, and 41 for youth seats.

The scrutiny of nomination papers commenced on September 16 and will continue until September 18.

The list of accepted candidates will be released on September 19. Appeals against acceptance or rejection may be filed between September 20 and 23, with final decisions due by September 26.

Candidates may withdraw their nomination papers until September 29, after which the final list of contesting candidates along with their election symbols will be issued on September 30.

Polling for the by-elections is scheduled to take place on October 19, 2025.

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

1 hour ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

2 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

3 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

3 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

3 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

3 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

4 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan