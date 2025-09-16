155 Candidates File Papers For 913 Vacacant Seats Of LG By-elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A total of 155 candidates have filed nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections on 913 vacant local government seats across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the Provincial Election Commissioner’s office, nomination papers were submitted for multiple categories, including 93 for general seats, seven for women’s reserved seats, 14 for labour/peasant seats, and 41 for youth seats.
The scrutiny of nomination papers commenced on September 16 and will continue until September 18.
The list of accepted candidates will be released on September 19. Appeals against acceptance or rejection may be filed between September 20 and 23, with final decisions due by September 26.
Candidates may withdraw their nomination papers until September 29, after which the final list of contesting candidates along with their election symbols will be issued on September 30.
Polling for the by-elections is scheduled to take place on October 19, 2025.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Door-to-door collection under SQP to improve cleanliness situation in Quetta: Commissioner6 minutes ago
-
Students to access answer sheets along with re-totalling6 minutes ago
-
CM orders action against illegal hydrants, tankers in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
155 candidates file papers for 913 vacacant seats of LG by-elections6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police put child abuser, viral video offender behind bars16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms ozone protection commitment on international day16 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Sutlej16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates over 19,400 people from flood-hit areas of Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago
-
Safa Quetta launches door-to-door waste collection to enhance urban sanitation16 minutes ago
-
NCNC2 launched at ANF Headquarters to strengthen Pakistan’s counter-narcotics response16 minutes ago
-
Reference filed in IBC against Imaan Mazari26 minutes ago