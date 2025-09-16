155 candidates file papers for 913 vacacant seats of LG by-elections

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) A total of 155 candidates have filed nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections on 913 vacant local government seats across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Provincial Election Commissioner’s office, nomination papers were submitted for multiple categories, including 93 for general seats, seven for women’s reserved seats, 14 for labour/peasant seats, and 41 for youth seats.

The scrutiny of nomination papers commenced on September 16 and will continue until September 18.

The list of accepted candidates will be released on September 19. Appeals against acceptance or rejection may be filed between September 20 and 23, with final decisions due by September 26.

Candidates may withdraw their nomination papers until September 29, after which the final list of contesting candidates along with their election symbols will be issued on September 30.

Polling for the by-elections is scheduled to take place on October 19, 2025.