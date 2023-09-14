Open Menu

155 Cases Registered, 137 Suspects Arrested For Electricity Theft In Attock; DPO

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2023 | 06:41 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan has said that in the light of the government's instructions, the crackdown against electricity thieves had been intensified across the district. A total of 155 cases of electricity theft have been registered across the district and 137 suspects involved in electricity theft have been arrested, he said while talking to APP here Thursday. PRO Mohammad Naeem was also present on the occasion

The DPO further said that those who steal electricity would be brought to justice and action would be taken against those who steal electricity.

