155 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar hospitals: Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 155 corona patients are currently under treatment in major hospitals of Peshawar, a health official confirmed here on Saturday.

Talking to media men, the health official during a routine briefing disclosed that 52 corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, 73 patients in Lady Reading Hospital and 30 others in Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital are being treated, however, the rates of the corona patients in the hospitals have been gradually declining.

He said Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar has 122 beds for Corona patients and Corona patients are admitted in 52 beds. The Hospital has 28 ventilators for corona patients, however, 14 Corona patients on intensive care bipolar and ventilators.

12 patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and 26 patients are undergoing treatment for Low Oxygen wherein 31 beds have been specifically separated for corona patients to deal with any emergency.

On Saturday, he said, one corona patient has been admitted with only 70 beds of corona left vacant in the hospital.

In the Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital Peshawar, a total of 73 patients under treatment wherein the total number of ventilators is 68 and 38 ventilators are allotted for coronavirus patients. He informed that 20 patients undergoing treatment on ventilators with 8 new coronavirus patients admitted, however, 12 coronavirus patients discharged after recovery besides confirming one death in the last 24 hours.

He said, in the Lady Reading Hospital the number of coronavirus patients has come down to 30 with 7 patients being admitted in ICU and 1 new patient has been admitted in the last 24 hours.