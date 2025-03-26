155 Drivers Arrested For Violating Speed Limits
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Under the 'Safe Highways, Safe Pakistan' campaign, the Central Region intensified its crackdown on overspeeding vehicles.
The initiative, launched on the directives of IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja, aims to enhance road safety and prevent accidents caused by reckless driving.
According to the spokesperson, sector commanders are actively monitoring high-speed vehicles across major motorways. As a result, 155 drivers have been arrested and FIRs registered against them for violating speed limits.
Providing details, he said: On Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5), 62 cases were registered against overspeeding drivers; on the Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4), 22 vehicles were booked for violations, on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), 39 drivers faced legal action on the Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3), 16 cases were registered and on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, 16 FIRs were filed.
The Motorway Police have urged drivers to strictly follow speed limits and adhere to traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users. The ongoing campaign is expected to significantly reduce accidents caused by overspeeding and reckless driving.
