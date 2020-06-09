UrduPoint.com
15.5 Kg Narcotics Recovered, 18 Suspects Held In Search Operation

Islamabad Police have recovered more than 15.5 kilogram narcotics and nabbed 18 suspects during a joint search and combing operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in suburbs of the Capital, a police source said

He said that a joint operation was launched by Islamabad police in collaboration with ANF in different areas of Islamabad including villages of Saidpur, Dore, Charah and Iqbal town, Ghori town, France Colony and Aman Ullah Road.

A total of 700 persons were checked during their joint operation while 300 houses and five shops were screened. Eighteen suspects were held while more than 15.5 kilogram narcotics was recovered during it.

Police source said that such joint operations would continue.

