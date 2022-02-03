UrduPoint.com

155 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 06:55 PM

As many as 155 more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with 42 belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment,33 from Potohar town, 22 from Rawal town,17 from Kallar Syedan,14 from Gujjar Khan, six from Kotli Sattian, Taxila and Islamabad, five from AJK while one of each case has arrived from Attock, Bagh, Chakwal and Jehlum

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Thursday,106 confirmed patients were admitted to seven health facilities, including 56 in the Institute of Urology, 35 in the Fauji Foundation, nine in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in the Holy Family Hospital and one of each in Attock, Bilal and Hearts International Hospital.

The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 40 stable and 61 on double oxygen support. Around 4,917,029 people, including 44,586 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

The District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,692 samples were collected, out of which 1,537 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 9.16 per cent.

>