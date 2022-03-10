UrduPoint.com

155 New Cases Of Corona In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 06:59 PM

155 new cases of corona in Punjab

No death was reported due to coronavirus and about 155 new cases were recorded in Punjab on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :No death was reported due to coronavirus and about 155 new cases were recorded in Punjab on Thursday.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 503,328 while a total number of deaths had been recorded 13,534 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 90 cases in Lahore, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, four in Faisalabad, eight in Gujranwala, one each in Gujrat, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh and Bahawalpur, 16 in Multan, two in Okara, three in Rajanpur, 20 in Rawalpindi, two in Rahimyar Khan and three cases were reported in Vehari.

The Punjab health department conducted 10,282,885 tests so far while 484,747 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselvesfrom the COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcaredepartment urged people.

