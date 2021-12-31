UrduPoint.com

155 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 05:20 PM

155 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 155 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement, he explained that 132 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 10 in Rawalpindi, five in Multan, two in Faisalabad, one each in Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sargodha and Sheikhupura.

The secretary said that so far, the total number of cases had reached 445,027 besides 429,091 patients, who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 2,873 to date, he added.

He said that 18,013 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 8.90 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 1 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 3 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.9pc, and 1 per cent in Multan.

