155 vehicles fined over smoke emission

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), taking action against polluting vehicles, has impounded and fined several vehicles in the Rawalpindi area emitting excessive smoke.

Deputy Director EPA Muhammad Rafique while talking to APP said that in collaboration with Regional Transport Authority, EPA since September 21 checked 887 vehicles and challaned 155 found to be emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of Punjab Environmental Quality Standards and a total fine of Rs 101,500 were imposed on them.

He said that 83 vehicles were impounded during the checking found to be spreading pollution mainly due to substandard fuel consumption and improper maintenance of vehicle engines and silencers. Rafique urged the vehicle owners to keep their vehicles tuned regularly and keep their engine and silencer in good condition so that their emissions do not exceed the provincial environmental standards.

