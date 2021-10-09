UrduPoint.com

155 Vehicles Fined Over Smoke Emission

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 08:24 PM

155 vehicles fined over smoke emission

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), taking action against polluting vehicles, has impounded and fined several vehicles in the Rawalpindi area emitting excessive smoke

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), taking action against polluting vehicles, has impounded and fined several vehicles in the Rawalpindi area emitting excessive smoke.

Deputy Director EPA Muhammad Rafique while talking to APP said that in collaboration with Regional Transport Authority, EPA since September 21 checked 887 vehicles and challaned 155 found to be emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of Punjab Environmental Quality Standards and a total fine of Rs 101,500 were imposed on them.

He said that 83 vehicles were impounded during the checking found to be spreading pollution mainly due to substandard fuel consumption and improper maintenance of vehicle engines and silencers. Rafique urged the vehicle owners to keep their vehicles tuned regularly and keep their engine and silencer in good condition so that their emissions do not exceed the provincial environmental standards.

/395

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles Vehicle Rawalpindi September

Recent Stories

Syedna's visit to city comes to an end

Syedna's visit to city comes to an end

2 minutes ago
 Trump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audi ..

Trump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election

2 minutes ago
 SBP holds badminton trials

SBP holds badminton trials

2 minutes ago
 Nine killed as building partially collapses in Geo ..

Nine killed as building partially collapses in Georgia

2 minutes ago
 Prosperity of country linked with standard educati ..

Prosperity of country linked with standard education system: Ismail Rahu

6 minutes ago
 Distt. Admin succeeds in removing hurdles in const ..

Distt. Admin succeeds in removing hurdles in construction of Northern Bypass

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.