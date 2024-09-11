1,550 'criminals' Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Sargodha police said on Wednesday that 1,550 alleged criminals had been arrested since January 2024 in different cases.
Police carried out 1,690 crackdowns during the ongoing year, said a spokesman while providing details. Following the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the police arrested 70 suspected criminals in gang-rape cases.
The district police traced 18 different blind murder cases with the help of technology. Police recovered valuables worth Rs.
400 million from the arrested criminals.
During crackdowns on drug-peddlers, the police teams recovered 480-kg charas, 41-kg opium, 15-kg heroin, 6-kg Ice and 26,170 litres liquor from the drug-pushers.
Sargodha Police while launching several crackdowns against illegal weapon holders recovered 73 Kalashnikov, 157 rifles, 274 revolvers, 1,393 pistols, two carbine and 10,000 ammunition recovered. Sargodha Police also arrested 850 power pilferers on written complaints of Fesco Sargodha.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Factory sealed, hotel fined12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 37 kg Ice from consignment booked for Australia12 minutes ago
-
PTV, PTV World to be revamped in accordance with modern era demands: Tarar22 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces Poster Competition on “Space Travel” theme22 minutes ago
-
SRSO brings relief to rain affected families22 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded to acid throwing accused22 minutes ago
-
Moderate intensity earthquake jolted different parts of KP32 minutes ago
-
IWMB to dismantle restaurants on Pir Sohawa Road, restore public access to ridge inside MHNP32 minutes ago
-
Senator Sherry Rehman pays homage to 'Quaid-e-Azam'32 minutes ago
-
Expert calls for workplace culture shift to prioritize children's mental health32 minutes ago
-
5.7 magnitude quake felt in Islamabad, Punjab & KPK52 minutes ago
-
UoS postpones exams amid Eid-ul-Milad holiday1 hour ago