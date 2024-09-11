Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM

1,550 'criminals' arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Sargodha police said on Wednesday that 1,550 alleged criminals had been arrested since January 2024 in different cases.

Police carried out 1,690 crackdowns during the ongoing year, said a spokesman while providing details. Following the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the police arrested 70 suspected criminals in gang-rape cases.

The district police traced 18 different blind murder cases with the help of technology. Police recovered valuables worth Rs.

400 million from the arrested criminals.

During crackdowns on drug-peddlers, the police teams recovered 480-kg charas, 41-kg opium, 15-kg heroin, 6-kg Ice and 26,170 litres liquor from the drug-pushers.

Sargodha Police while launching several crackdowns against illegal weapon holders recovered 73 Kalashnikov, 157 rifles, 274 revolvers, 1,393 pistols, two carbine and 10,000 ammunition recovered. Sargodha Police also arrested 850 power pilferers on written complaints of Fesco Sargodha.

