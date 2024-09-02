1550 Ltrs Adulterated Milk Discarded
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of about 1550 litres adulterated milk and imposed Rs 33,000 fine on the suppliers.
Official spokesman said here on Monday that the food safety teams checked 46 milk carrying vehicles at various pickets.
Out of them, milk samples of the six vehicles were tested on the spot and were found contaminated.
The team discarded the adulterated milk and imposed fine.
DG PFA, Asim Javed said the adulterated milk used to be supplied to hotels and milk shops across the city.
Meanwhile, in Khanewal, more than 210 kg expired snacks were disposed of after checking. The godown owners were fined Rs 50000 collectively.
