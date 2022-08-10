1550 mourners provided first aid, 127 shifted to hospital on 9th, 10th Muharram: Rescue 1122

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, AUG 10(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue1122 provided first aid to 1550 mourners and shifted 127 patients to hospital during processions and majalis over the two days-9th and 10th of Muharramul Harram.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Izaz Mehmood has also set up a medical camp at Imamia Gate to provide services to the mourners in addition to deployment of medical bikes teams who were patrolling along procession routes and other areas to provide instant first medical aid to mourners.

Under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah in line with directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed rescue teams visited various tehsils of the district, including Dera Tehsil, Paharpur Tehsil, Kulachi Tehsil and Prova Tehsil and they provided instant services to people there.

Giving details, he said in line with Rescue 1122 Muharram plan, 24 ambulances and medical teams continued to perform their services at 18 locations throughout the district, adding ambulances of Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Karak also took part in rescue services in Dera Ismail Khan on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

He said that services of Jahan Ambulance Service (Private), ambulance of Hilal Ahmar Dera and Al Khidmat Foundation were also utilized to extend services to people on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

As many as five fire tenders of Rescue 1122 service and three fire tenders of TMA Dera, one fire bike, five medical bikes and around 200 rescuers performed their duty at different places across the district, the spokesman said and added that Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Fazal Manan, Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat and Nauman Khan also kept patrolling from Thala No. 1 Dewala to Kotli Imam.

All types of holidays of the rescue staff had been cancelled and they were dedicatedly performing their duties in line with the rescue plan devised for Muharram 2022, he added.

On behalf of Rescue 1122 Dera Ismail Khan, Station Commander Brigadier Rashid, DPO Captain (Retd) Najamul Hasnain, district administration and the public have paid tribute to District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah and his team for their excellent performance during Ashura.