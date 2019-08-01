UrduPoint.com
155,000 Pakistanis Reach Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 01:16 PM

155,000 Pakistanis reach Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :As many as 155,000 Pakistanis including 110,000 Pakistanis and 45,000 private scheme pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said 52,000 pilgrims of government scheme has returned Makkah Mukarma after visiting Madina Munawwara, whereas 8,000 pilgrims of government scheme were still in Madina. The pre hajj flights operation would continue till August 6.

Commenting about Mukamla visa, he said the ministry has nothing to do with the Mujamla visa as it was the discretion of Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan to issue Mujamla visas.

He asked the aspirants of Mujamla visa to contact Saudi embassy for getting Mujamla visa. Ministry would not be responsible for providing accommodation, food, transport, medical treatment and other facilities to holders of Mujamla visa. A holder of Mujamla should himself make arrangements for his accommodation, food and other facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Ministry urged the aspirants to avoid giving money to irrelevant persons for Mujamla visa and ministry will not responsible for any fraud.

