155,480 Power Pilferers Detected

Published November 16, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 155,480 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 413 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 152,434 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 43,586 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 164,692,332 detection units worth Rs. 6,104,484,571 to all the power pilferers.

