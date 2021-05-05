UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1555 Criminals Arrested During April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:33 PM

The police arrested 1555 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during April 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The police arrested 1555 criminals from different parts of Faisalabad during April 2021.

Police said here on Wednesday that the police arrested 544 Proclaimed Offenders including 60 POs of category-A during April,while 431 gamblers were nabbed along with bet money amounting to Rs 903,160/- during this period.

Similarly, the police arrested 300 drug traffickers and recovered 101.

6 kg charas, 5.840 kg bhukki (poppy dust), 0.320 kg heroin, 1.610 kg opium and 2833 liters liquor in addition to unearthing a distillery and seizing 1495 liters Lahan (un-distilled wine) on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 280 illegal weapon holders and recovered 199 pistols, 17 guns, 11 rifles, 7 Kalashnikovs, one carbine, 15 repeaters, one revolver, 3 daggers and a large number of bullets/cartridges from their possession during last one month, spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

