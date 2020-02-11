UrduPoint.com
1,557,407 Complaints On Pakistan Citizen Portal Resolved, Senate Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:59 PM

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday told Senate as many as 1,557,407 complaints were resolved out of a total 1,711,059 received on Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) from October 28, 2018 to January 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday told Senate as many as 1,557,407 complaints were resolved out of a total 1,711,059 received on Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) from October 28, 2018 to January 23, 2020.

Answering the question of Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi during question hour, he said 156,352 complaints were still in progress/pending and citizens satisfaction over the performance of PCP was 40 percent.

He said several grade 21 officers and DIGs were suspended for not resolving the citizens' complaints on PCP.

