156 arrested, 24 shops sealed in crackdown on Covid SOPs violators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar on Tuesday arrested 165 shopkeepers and sealed 24 shops over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) while 84 individuals were also fined over roaming in bazaars without wearing safety masks.

Furthermore, 105 profiteers including 48 butchers, 19 milkmen and 38 other shopkeepers have also been arrested in Ramazan crackdown on profiteers.

The officers of district administration along with the personnel of Pakistan Army and Police are visiting bazaars in their respective areas of jurisdiction on daily basis to ensue the implementation Corona SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has urged trading community to implement the official price list during Ramazan in letter and spirit, avoid hoarding and adulteration.

Similarly, he also urged upon both trading community and general public for ensuring adherence to Corona preventive SOPs and wearing of safe masks in bazaars. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.