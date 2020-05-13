UrduPoint.com
156 Arrested Over Violation Of Lockdown In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:51 AM

District administration Peshawar has arrested 156 persons from different localities of the district over violation of lockdown, said a press release issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 156 persons from different localities of the district over violation of lockdown, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nauman Ali Shah inspected various bazaars including Liaquat Bazaar, Shafi Market, Bilour Plaza, Khyber Bazaar, Kissa Khwani, Ashraf Road, Ring Road and Dilazak Road and inspected shops.

During their inspection, ADC and AC arrested several persons over violation of the government guidelines including making crowed and not maintaining social distancing. The Deputy Commissioner also distributed safety masks among shopkeepers and general public.

Similarly, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sara Rehman, AC Shah Alam, Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, AC Cantonment, Islahuddin and AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar also inspected bazaars at Peshawar Cantonment, Warsak Road, Kohat Road and Phandu Chowk and arrested several persons over violation of lockdown.

The officials of the district administration have also sealed a famous shoes shop (Jolly Shoes) over violation of the guidelines.

During these inspections of bazaars, the officials of the district administration has collectively arrested 156 persons over violation of lockdown and not following of the guidelines announced by the provincial government for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has urged upon the traders and shopkeepers to follow the guidelines and open their shops within the specified timeframe. He has also urged upon the people to avoid unnecessary roaming to play their role in the prevention of the virus, otherwise legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

