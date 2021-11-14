UrduPoint.com

156 Cases Registered In One Month Over Polluting Environment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 10:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 156 cases have been registered during last one month over polluting environment and causing smog.

Deputy Director Environment Waseem Ahsan Cheema said on Sunday that 33 farmers were found burning residues of their crops in various parts of the district. Hence, they were handed down with a total fine of Rs.3.

1 million and cases were registered against them for further action.

Similarly, 123 cases were registered against owners of brick kilns over running their kilns without zigzag technology while fine of Rs.2.8 million was imposed on them.

Meanwhile, a fine of Rs.0.3 million was also imposed on various vehicles of public transport on charge of emitting excessive smoke in the air during this period, he added.

