156 FIRs registered over violation of Section 144: DIG Operations Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :In an effort to control the spread of deadly pandemic of coronavirus and create awareness among masses to adopt precautions, Lahore Police have adopted drastic measures including strict implementation on section 144 to contain the movement of the public in the city.

On the directions of Punjab government, Lahore Police Operations Wing established 103 special pickets in different areas of the city on Wednesday to contain people from unnecessary movement in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed visited these pickets to review the arrangements made such as checking mechanism of citizens and precautionary measures taken by deputed Police personnel. He directed the police officers and officials to adopt precautionary measures including use of face masks and sanitizers to protect themselves from the dangers of coronavirus.

As many as 11438 citizens have been checked at these pickets and more than 2647 persons were asked to contain their unnecessary movement and go back to their homes during the last two days since impose of section 144 as a part of impartial lockdown in the city.

DIG Operations Rai further informed that 156 FIRs were registered against persons in violations of sections 144. The accused persons nominated in FIRs for violation of section 144 were released afterwards taking warranty bonds as not to move again in city unnecessarily.

As many as 2910 motorcycles, cars, rickshaws' and bigger vehicles were contained from movement in the city.

The DIG Operations has made appeal to the citizens to cooperate with police and other Law Enforcement Agencies, refraining themselves from unnecessary movement in the city. The DIG has asked the families to stay at home and stay safe instead of roaming about on roads and streets for the sake of their own health safety.

The DIG Operations Lahore directed the divisional SPs for making these safety measures including section 144 more stricter. The masses seem to take the pandemic in a less serious manner than required, expressed DIG Operations.

Implementation of the steps being taken for safety of public from coronavirus would be ensured at every cost, he added. Section-144 has been imposed across the province including Lahore metropolis to prohibit hoarding and profiteering of hand sanitizers, he said and added that 32 accused have been arrested and 36 FIRs registered in respective police stations on account of sale of face mask and sanitizers at high prices. All stakeholders in society needed to play their pivotal role in fight against corona virus, besides strictly adhering to the advisory on precautionary measures so that every citizen could be saved from the disease, he concluded.