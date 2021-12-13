UrduPoint.com

156 New Corona Cases Detected, No Death Reported

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said no death was reported from the Coronavirus yesterday, however, 156 new cases emerged when 10,489 tests were conducted

He, in a statement, said till last Sunday the number of death was 7,638.

Murad Ali Shah said 10,489 samples were tested which detected 156 cases that constituted 1.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,897,214 tests have been conducted against which 477,076 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,688 patients have recovered, including 7 overnight.

He said currently 3,750 patients were under treatment, of them 3,589 were in home isolation, 23 at isolation centers and 138 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 130 patients was stated to be critical, including 9 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 156 new cases, 26 have been detected from Karachi, including 14 from East, South 12 and remaining four districts of Karachi are virus free. Hyderabad 21, Matiari 17, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 16 each, NausheroFeroze 15, Dadu 14, Jamshoro eight, Sanghar six, Larkana five, Tharparkar and Umerkot three each, Badin , Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar two each. Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 25,707,571 vaccinations have been administered upto December 10th, and added during the last 24 hours 157,048 vaccines were inoculated - in total 25,864,619 vaccines have administered. The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow stndard operating procedures to curb the deadly virus.

