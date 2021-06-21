156 outlets of quacks sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

Health department has sealed 156 quacks outlets across the district during last two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Health department has sealed 156 quacks outlets across the district during last two weeks.

A spokesman of Health department said on Monday that teams of Punjab Health Care Commission (PHCC) conducted 345 raids during last fortnight in various parts of Faisalabad and sealed 156 clinics of the quacks across the district.

Responding to a query, the spokesman said that quacks are playing havoc with the precious lives of the masses. Therefore, Health department has evolved a comprehensive strategy to take strict action against quacks by sealing their outlets and getting cases registered against them. Most of the quacks are running business of test laboratories, dentistry, drug sales, etc. Therefore, the people should avoid from these quacks and get them examined by a qualified doctor, which is imperative for the protection of their life and health, he added.