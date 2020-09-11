UrduPoint.com
156 Power Pilferers Caught

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:05 PM

Intelligence teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 156 power pilferers and served them detection bills of 58,660 units during the last week

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Intelligence teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 156 power pilferers and served them detection bills of 58,660 units during the last week.

According to Fesco sources, the team checked overall 2,777 electricity connections in all the five circles of the region during the last week and found 156 consumers involved in electricity theft.

The teams dispatched bills of 58,660 detection units costing Rs 966,000.

Meanwhile, Fesco recovered Rs 110 million from its 13,142 defaulters.

