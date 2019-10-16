156 power pilferers caught in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 156 power pilferers at various parts of the circle during the last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 156 power pilferers at various parts of the circle during the last 24 hours.

Mepco official sources said on Wednesday, Mepco teams accompanied by task force raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected pilferage 209,000 units.

A fine of over Rs 3.6 million was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 17 of them on the charge of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.