156 Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 04:52 PM

The district administration here on Friday arrested 156 shopkeepers from various localities of the provincial metropolis during crackdown against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan visited various Ramzan Bazaars wherein he checked the availability, quality and prices of edibles.

Since the beginning of the month of Ramzan, the district administration has launched a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders.

So far hundreds of shopkeepers have been arrested for alleged profiteering.

Similarly, the officers of district administration conducted raids in various bazaars in interior city, Nauthia, Ring Road, Hayatabad, Charsadda Road, Dilzak Road, Pajagee Road and other localities.

They also checked the quality and supply of edibles to Ramzan Sasta Bazaars established in various localities and also reviewed availability of products at Ramzan Sahulat Counters in Mega Malls and collectively arrested 156 shopkeepers for profiteering and lack of official price list.

The arrested profiteers include 42 butchers, 29 milk sellers and 85 other shopkeepers. Legal proceedings against the arrested shopkeepers were in progress.

The DC directed all administrative officers for paying consecutive visits to bazaars and implementation of the office price list in letter and spirit.

