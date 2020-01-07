156 SST teachers given time scale promotion

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer, District Education Authority Bahawalpur has notified time scale promotion of 156 SST teachers.

According to a press release issued here, 156 SST teachers had been given time scale promotion from scale 16 to 17.

The teachers who got time scale promotion included 85 male teachers and 71 females.

In his statement, CEO, District Education Authority, Zahoor Ahmed Chohan said that thousands of teachers had been availing time scale promotion.

He added that promotion encouraged teachers to impart standard education to students.