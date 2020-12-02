UrduPoint.com
156 Teachers Promoted, Posted In Bahawalpur Distt

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:03 PM

District Education Authority has promoted 156 teachers of Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :District education Authority has promoted 156 teachers of Bahawalpur district.

According to Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Zahoor Chauhan, promoted teachers include 90 female ESTs,50 male ESTs, five female SSTs and two male SSTs.

These teachers have been appointed at various schools according to the e-transfer system of school information system.He said that promotions would be helpful in raising the literacy rate of area and for shaping up the career of teachers.

