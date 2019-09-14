156 vehicles fined for installing LPG gas cylinders

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Kamran Bukhari said on Saturday that 156 vehicles had been fined with Rs 367,000 in August for illegally installing LPG gas cylinder

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority Kamran Bukhari said on Saturday that 156 vehicles had been fined with Rs 367,000 in August for illegally installing LPG gas cylinder.

While talking to APP here Saturday, he said an operation was conducted on Saturday at Head Mohammad Wala and Rs 42,000 fine was imposed on 31 vehicles.

He said over Rs 325,000 were also collected as challan money from 125 vehicles in different parts of the city during last month.

He said that installation of LPG cylinders in public transport vehicles was strictly prohibited under the traffic rules. The CNG cylinders were permitted if those were of international standard, he added.

Replying to a question, he said he had held consultations with all officials concerned for launching an operation against smoke-emitting vehicles. A campaign in this regard would be launched in near future, he added.